Singer Naomi Mac Set to Perform for 180 Minutes at Hard Rock Café

Nigeria is about to witness live performance in a unique stellar dimension as House One Music star Naomi Mac is set to perform for a whopping three hours on Thursday January 26 2017 at popular Lagos restaurant Hard Rock Café situated at Victoria Island, Lagos. The singer is scheduled to perform for three hours; singing […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

