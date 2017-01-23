Singer Naomi Mac Set to Perform for 180 Minutes at Hard Rock Café
Nigeria is about to witness live performance in a unique stellar dimension as House One Music star Naomi Mac is set to perform for a whopping three hours on Thursday January 26 2017 at popular Lagos restaurant Hard Rock Café situated at Victoria Island, Lagos. The singer is scheduled to perform for three hours; singing […]
