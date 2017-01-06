Pages Navigation Menu

Singer Orezi talks Compromise, Relationships & more on EbonyLife TV’s “The Spot” | Watch

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Double Your Hustle singer was a recent guest on EbonyLife TV‘s The Spot. He spoke to the hosts Lamide Akintobi and Timini Egbuson about compromise, relationships, sacrifices & more. Watch!

