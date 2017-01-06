Singer Orezi talks Compromise, Relationships & more on EbonyLife TV’s “The Spot” | Watch

The Double Your Hustle singer was a recent guest on EbonyLife TV‘s The Spot. He spoke to the hosts Lamide Akintobi and Timini Egbuson about compromise, relationships, sacrifices & more. Watch!

The post Singer Orezi talks Compromise, Relationships & more on EbonyLife TV’s “The Spot” | Watch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

