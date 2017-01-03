Here’s proof that Iyanya and Ubi Franklin are no longer business partners – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Here's proof that Iyanya and Ubi Franklin are no longer business partners

Here's proof that Iyanya and Ubi Franklin are no longer business partners
When news broke that Iyanya has left Made Men Music Group (MMMG), the label he founded with his friend and business partner Ubi Franklin for Mavin records, most were alarmed. Here's proof that Iyanya and Ubi Franklin are no longer business partners.
Singer Tekno officially leaves Ubi Franklin's MMMG record labelGhanaWeb
QUESTION: Did Iyanya sell 50% stake in MMMG to Paul Okoye?TheCable
Ubi Franklin Confirms He Sold Iyanya's Shares In Triple MG To Paul OkoyeUbiWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
YNaija
all 6 news articles »

