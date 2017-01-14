Singers already rocking 2017

By Ayo Onikoyi

It seems there are some singers who can’t wait to hit the ground running in the new year. Barely two weeks into 2017 they are already rocking the scene with either new singles or videos. Here are just a handful of them.

DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Davido (Video):

With the audio still rocking the airwaves, DJ Jimmy Jatt is starting off the year with the visual for his hit song featuring the DMW boss Davido “Orekelewa”. The video was directed by HG2 and shot in Lagos.

Brymo- Billion Naira Dream (Video): Off his ‘Klitoris” album, Brymo shares a docu-style visuals for one of his standout tracks on the full length entitled “Billion Naira Dream”

Falz- Wehdone Sir (Video):

Falz follows up his Ajebutter22 assisted “Regards To Your Mumsi”, with a new Sess produced cut titled “Wehdone Sir”. The track which is already gaining buzz on social media and arrive with a Clarence Peters orchestrated music video.

Sugarboy- Dada Omo (Video) :

Following up on the warm reception of Sugarboy’s latest single “Dada Omo, the G-Worldwide Entertainment act drops a beautiful video for the track to cement the mid-tempo tune into the minds of his fans. “Dada Omo” was produced by Dj Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty. The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks.

Harrysong Ft Timaya- Samakwe (audio): Harrysong has released his first single of 2017, featuring Timaya. The song which was released couple of days ago is already having a nice tour of the leading music sites.

