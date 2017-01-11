Singleton Golf Challenge to be launched this weekend

On Saturday, January 14, Uganda’s top golfers will descend upon the Entebbe Golf Club for the launch of the Singleton Challenge.

The weekend event kick starts The Singleton’s collaboration with the Entebbe Golf Club that is aimed to promote the game of golf in Uganda. The challenge is designed to encourage golfers around Kampala to play on courses out of the city, and at the Entebbe Golf Course in particular.

“Creating this kind of special mode of play will not only attract golfers to play in Entebbe, but also extend brand credibility for The Singleton,” Oscar Semawere, the vice chairman of the Entebbe Golf Club said.

The Singleton Challenge shall be played on a match play four ball better ball format—the first of its kind at the Entebbe Golf Club. More than 124 players have confirmed participation in the tournament already.

The six-month long challenge will be held in a series of tournaments that will be held every month. The winning pair from every month will advance to the challenge finale in June. The winning pair stands a chance to win a trip to the 146 th British Open in Scotland in 2018.

“Other golfers not competing in the event shall not be left out as we have set aside prizes for all groups. These prizes shall be available throughout the circuits,” Mr Semawere added.

Ms Annette Nakiyaga, Luxury Manager (Reserve) at Uganda Breweries Limited said: “The most pleasurable whisky moments are about forging unforgettable experiences, so The Singleton could not have found a more befitting challenge to collaborate on. As UBL, we are proud to partner on this year’s The Singleton Challenge launch”.

A minimum of 150 players are expected at every tournament each month.

