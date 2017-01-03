Sir Andy Murray gets 2017 up and running with 25th ATP tour win in a row – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Sir Andy Murray gets 2017 up and running with 25th ATP tour win in a row
Telegraph.co.uk
The title might be new but the performance was familiar as Sir Andy Murray got his new year off to a flier. His first set in 2017, against world No 69 Jeremy Chardy, was also a bagel set. And although Chardy regrouped a little thereafter, Murray was …
Murray wins 25th straight competitive match
World No. 1 Murray wins his opening match of 2017 in Doha
Andy Murray opens year with Jeremy Chardy win, extends streak to 25
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG