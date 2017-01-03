Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sir Andy Murray gets 2017 up and running with 25th ATP tour win in a row – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Sir Andy Murray gets 2017 up and running with 25th ATP tour win in a row
Telegraph.co.uk
The title might be new but the performance was familiar as Sir Andy Murray got his new year off to a flier. His first set in 2017, against world No 69 Jeremy Chardy, was also a bagel set. And although Chardy regrouped a little thereafter, Murray was
Murray wins 25th straight competitive matchgulfnews.com
World No. 1 Murray wins his opening match of 2017 in DohaSports Illustrated
Andy Murray opens year with Jeremy Chardy win, extends streak to 25The Indian Express
The Guardian –SkySports –Daily Mail –City A.M.
all 110 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.