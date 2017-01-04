TEXT-Britain’s EU envoy deplores “muddled thinking” in resignation letter – Daily Mail
|
Financial Times
|
TEXT-Britain's EU envoy deplores "muddled thinking" in resignation letter
Daily Mail
LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Below are the key excerpts from the resignation letter of Britain's ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, less than three months before London triggers complex talks on Britain's exit from the bloc. The text of the …
Ivan Rogers couldn't be trusted by ministers, claims Duncan Smith – Politics live
Who might be our new man in Brussels after Sir Ivan Roger's resignation?
Irish officials make case to Brussels to secure common travel area
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG