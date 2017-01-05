Sir Shina Peters Shares Lovely Photo With His Wife Sammie

Nigerian music maestro, Sir Shina Peters was definitely ‘putting his wife on his head’ when he shared this picture of them together earlier today. The couple have been together for twenty years and here’s wishing them even more bliss together!

The post Sir Shina Peters Shares Lovely Photo With His Wife Sammie appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

