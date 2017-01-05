Pages Navigation Menu

Sir Shina Peters Shares Lovely Photo With His Wife Sammie

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Nigerian music maestro, Sir Shina Peters was definitely ‘putting his wife on his head’ when he shared this picture of them together earlier today. The couple have been together for twenty years and here’s wishing them even more bliss together!

