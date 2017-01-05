Sir Shina Peters This darling photo of Afro Juju legend, wife – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Sir Shina Peters This darling photo of Afro Juju legend, wife
Pulse Nigeria
Sammie and Sir Shina Peters loved totally loved up in a new snap share on social media. Published: 1 minute ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Shina Peters and wife, Sammie play. Shina Peters and wife, Sammie. (instagram) …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG