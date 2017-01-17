Six Red Cross workers killed in Nigeria air strike: ICRC
Six Red Cross workers were killed when a Nigerian air force jet accidentally bombed a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Tuesday.
“We regret that among the casualties of today’s air strikes in Rann, there are six Nigerian RC members killed and 13 wounded,” an ICRC spokeswoman told AFP in a text message.
The post Six Red Cross workers killed in Nigeria air strike: ICRC appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG