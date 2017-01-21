Six shot dead in Georgedale house – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa


Durban – Six people have been shot dead by five armed men in a house in Georgedale near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. The shooting happened on Friday night shortly after 9pm, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said. “The men knocked at the …
