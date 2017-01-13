Pages Navigation Menu

Six Watches Worth €93,000 Each Go Missing At FIFA Gala

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports

FIFA has filed a report with police in Switzerland after six Hublot watches embarrassingly went missing before Monday’s Best Awards gala in Zurich. The watches, estimated at €93,000 each, were to have been presented to Cristiano Ronaldo and other key winners at FIFA’s prize ceremony but mysteriously went missing after being delivered to FIFA headquarters, according …

