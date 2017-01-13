Six Watches Worth €93,000 Each Go Missing At FIFA Gala

FIFA has filed a report with police in Switzerland after six Hublot watches embarrassingly went missing before Monday’s Best Awards gala in Zurich. The watches, estimated at €93,000 each, were to have been presented to Cristiano Ronaldo and other key winners at FIFA’s prize ceremony but mysteriously went missing after being delivered to FIFA headquarters, according …

The post Six Watches Worth €93,000 Each Go Missing At FIFA Gala appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

