Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SKC Ogbonnia:‎ Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu fighting the wrong enemies

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

nnamdi-kanu

Events after events have shown that the continued detention of the Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government of Nigeria needs a serious rethink. The matter is not only plaguing the country socially and politically, but its toll on the national economy is not difficult to fathom. The unfortunate irony yet is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

SKC Ogbonnia:‎ Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu fighting the wrong enemies

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.