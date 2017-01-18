SKC Ogbonnia: The problem with Buhari’s whistle-blowing policy
President Buhari’s new policy on whistle-blowing is revolutionary. Its goal is to broaden the attack on corruption by encouraging the general public to expose corrupt practices. The government will in turn reward those whose revelations result to recovery of funds or assets. The mere fact that the corrupt arm of the Nigerian Senate is already […]
SKC Ogbonnia: The problem with Buhari’s whistle-blowing policy
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG