SKorea’s Samsung in rough patch with arrest request, recalls – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
SKorea's Samsung in rough patch with arrest request, recalls
Fox News
SEOUL, South Korea – A request by South Korean prosecutors to arrest Lee Jae-yong, the 48-year-old vice chairman and de facto leader of Samsung Electronics, has added to the troubles for the country's most valuable company after a spate of recalls last …
South Korea prosecutor seeks arrest of Samsung chief for bribery
South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung exec for bribery
South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest Samsung heir
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG