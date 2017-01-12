Pages Navigation Menu

Slain UNIOSUN student: Police apprehends culprits

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of State Services (DSS), Osun State Command, has apprehended a herbalist, simply identified as Jelili, who is popularly known as Ifa (oracle) and a commercial driver, Elijah Oyebode for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 400 Level student of Osun State University, Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola. Oyebode, in his statement confessed that the herbalist […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

