Slain UNIOSUN student: Police apprehends culprits

The Department of State Services (DSS), Osun State Command, has apprehended a herbalist, simply identified as Jelili, who is popularly known as Ifa (oracle) and a commercial driver, Elijah Oyebode for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 400 Level student of Osun State University, Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola. Oyebode, in his statement confessed that the herbalist […]