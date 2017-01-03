Slap On The Wrist: Nigerian woman who stabbed husband to death for cheating jailed 4 years

A Nigerian woman who stabbed her husband to death in the USA for allegedly cheating on her has been sentenced to 4 years imprisonment.

A 36-year-old Nigerian woman, Temitope Adebamiro, who allegedly stabbed her husband, Adeyinka, to death over allegations of infidelity at their home in the USA in 2015, has been jailed for four years.

Delaware Online reports that Temitope got away with the light sentence after she admitted to murder, and could have been jailed for up to 50 years but for the fact that she claimed the late Adeyinka abused and cheated on her with several women including her sister and their nanny’s daughter.

It was gathered that the sentence which was handed down by a Delaware Court, was made after Temitope’s attorney provided Superior Court Judge Andrea L. Rocanelli, with evidence of scars on her body from abuses she allegedly suffered at the hands of her estranged husband.

Also presented as evidence, according to the report, were numerous videos showing that Adeyinka was not only unfaithful, but was having sex with prostitutes and that the marriage had been troubled for long before the murder.

It was also learned that the 37-year-old Adeyinka, a pharmacist, was being investigated at the time of his death by federal authorities for illegally selling $20,000 worth of prescription pills each week through his six pharmacies in the Philadelphia area.

