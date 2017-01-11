Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is the ANC’s electoral system solid? – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Is the ANC's electoral system solid?
Eyewitness News
ANC stalwarts want this question to be answered at a consultative conference & for the party's electoral system to be reviewed. President Jacob Zuma waves to the crowd upon as he arrives at Orlando Stadium ahead of ANC 105th anniversary celebration.
Zuma May Be A Lame Duck President But He Still Has PowerHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Make ANC election more transparentNews24
Mission Improbable? Stalwarts aim to change ANC's leadership selection processDaily Maverick
Chronicle –Politicsweb
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.