Slaves and Don Broco amongst 21 acts handed cash from BPI’s £250000 fund – Music Business Worldwide
|
BBC News
|
Slaves and Don Broco amongst 21 acts handed cash from BPI's £250000 fund
Music Business Worldwide
The first run of grants from the latest BPI-run Music Exports Growth Scheme has been announced – with British artists ranging from major label signings to relative unknowns receiving significant chunks of cash to further their career abroad. The MEGS …
Moelogo Singer receives major funding from BPI for growth to grow music
UK government hands British musicians funding for overseas marketing activity
British musicians share £250000 in global promotion
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG