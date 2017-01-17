Slim Girl Founder Juliana Richards Gives Away Free Sanitary Pads to 1,000 Girls in Nigeria

A video posted by Juliana Richards (@juliana.richards) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:52am PST Juliana Richards is giving out sanitary pads to a thousand girls out there who cannot afford it. In her words, “I want to talk to you guys about the tweet regarding the high prices of sanitary pads in Nigeria. This is not […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

