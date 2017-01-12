Pages Navigation Menu

Smart guitar accessory Fred Zeppelin uses LEDs to unleash your inner rock god

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Music, Technology

Fret Zeppelin is a state-of-the-art LED accessory for your guitar, which fits just above the frets and shows you exactly where to put your fingers to play any song you want. Overly snug rock star leather pants are not included.

