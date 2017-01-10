Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Smart(watch) move? Fitbit has acquired another smartwatch maker: Vector

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Following on from the purchase of Pebble in late 2016, Fitbit has acquired smarwatch maker Vector. This move sees it flesh out its technological base, suggesting that a Fitbit smartwatch may not be far away.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Smart(watch) move? Fitbit has acquired another smartwatch maker: Vector appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.