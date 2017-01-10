Smart(watch) move? Fitbit has acquired another smartwatch maker: Vector
Following on from the purchase of Pebble in late 2016, Fitbit has acquired smarwatch maker Vector. This move sees it flesh out its technological base, suggesting that a Fitbit smartwatch may not be far away.
