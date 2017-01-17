Smear campaign against military uncalled for– Yoruba youths

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE National Committee of Yoruba Youth, NCYY, has called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the Nigerian Army in its drive at eradicating the menace of insurgents in the North East part of the country rather than castigating it.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, yesterday, the youth group commended the effort of the military in invading the dreaded Sambia forest, which was the stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists.

National President of NCYY, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, while faulting a petition written to the Minister of Information and Communications, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over alleged campaign of calumny against the Army by some online media, said the move was done in bad faith.

Oladimeji said the military under the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai have become “the target of a well-funded, coordinated and orchestrated campaign of calumny by political detractors, and some media”.

He said rather than embark on a campaign to portary the Army in bad light, the youth president said the Nigerian Army deserves a pat on the back.

Oladimeji said: “The insurgents have been dislodged. They are now desperate and that is why we are having these attacks hence Nigerians should cooperate with the military. This time calls for eternal vigilance. We should report any suspicious movement around us”, he said.

He said recent reports and allegations against the Army and the Chief of Army Staff in some online media were “either concocted, unsubstantiated, pure conjectures or outright falsehood.”

In addition, he said: “Indeed, what the Nigerian Army and its leadership deserve are accolades and not mudslinging and wicked propaganda by detractors, who now see the Nigerian Army as their next target for reasons that are far from being noble.”

