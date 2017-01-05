Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snapchat cited false user numbers in order to boost its IPO, alleges lawsuit by ex-worker

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

A lawsuit filed against Snapchat by a former employee claims the company reported false growth numbers to investors in an effort to inflate its valuation and secure a multi-billion dollar valuation.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Snapchat cited false user numbers in order to boost its IPO, alleges lawsuit by ex-worker appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.