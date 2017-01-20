Pages Navigation Menu

Snapchat no longer opposed to “creepy” ad targeting, will tap into users’ offline data

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Despite publicly denouncing an abundance of ads as “creepy,” Snapchat is now embracing ad-targeting in the vein of Google, Facebook, and Twitter via its new deal with Oracle Data Cloud to obtain offline purchasing data.

