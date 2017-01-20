Snapchat no longer opposed to “creepy” ad targeting, will tap into users’ offline data
Despite publicly denouncing an abundance of ads as “creepy,” Snapchat is now embracing ad-targeting in the vein of Google, Facebook, and Twitter via its new deal with Oracle Data Cloud to obtain offline purchasing data.
