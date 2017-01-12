Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson feature in ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special episode

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Trailer of ‘The Simpsons’ forthcoming hip-hop themed episode, The Great Phatsby, has been unveiled. The clip, which you can watch below, is the first official trailer of the show’s hour long special, which premieres on Fox, January 15. A hip-hop homage to The Great Gatsby, the episode will feature Snoop Dogg, RZA, Taraji P. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson feature in ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special episode appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.