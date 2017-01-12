Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson feature in ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special episode
The Trailer of ‘The Simpsons’ forthcoming hip-hop themed episode, The Great Phatsby, has been unveiled. The clip, which you can watch below, is the first official trailer of the show’s hour long special, which premieres on Fox, January 15. A hip-hop homage to The Great Gatsby, the episode will feature Snoop Dogg, RZA, Taraji P. …
