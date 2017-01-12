Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson feature in ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special episode

The Trailer of ‘The Simpsons’ forthcoming hip-hop themed episode, The Great Phatsby, has been unveiled. The clip, which you can watch below, is the first official trailer of the show’s hour long special, which premieres on Fox, January 15. A hip-hop homage to The Great Gatsby, the episode will feature Snoop Dogg, RZA, Taraji P. …

The post Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson feature in ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special episode appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

