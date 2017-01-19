So Adorable! Rapper Wale’s Daughter Rocks a Onesie with The Nigerian Coat of Arms
Nigerian-American rapper, Wale‘s daughter, Oluwakemi is reppin’ her fatherland and we’re loving it! Wale shared the adorable photo of the cute little baby rocking a onesie with the Nigerian Coat of Arms. So cute!
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG