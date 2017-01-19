Pages Navigation Menu

So Adorable! Rapper Wale’s Daughter Rocks a Onesie with The Nigerian Coat of Arms

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale‘s daughter, Oluwakemi is reppin’ her fatherland and we’re loving it! Wale shared the adorable photo of the cute little baby rocking a onesie with the Nigerian Coat of Arms. So cute!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

