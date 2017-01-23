Pages Navigation Menu

So Adorable! Watch this Video of Ciara’s Son Future & Hubby Russell Wilson Showing Support for the Women’s March

Singer and expectant mom, Ciara, shared this video of her cute son Future Jnr and her husband Russell Wilson rooting for gender equality and women’s right on her Instagram page. This weekend was all about the women’s march for equality and rights and the family showed their support in this video. Too Cute! See her […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

