So much for football being the unifying game: Man United fan-site calls Nigerian ‘waste of flesh’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
So much for football being the unifying game: Man United fan-site calls Nigerian 'waste of flesh'
Nigerian Entertainment Today
David Adediran has been a Manchester United supporter all his life and when he spotted an vacancy to write for a fan wesbite of his darling football club, he reached out to them to see if he could apply. All I did was offer to write after seeing an advert.
Manchester United news editor gets fired for insulting Nigerian job seeker
Editor of Manchester United fan site sacked for racist messages sent to Nigerian looking to write for them
@MUFCLatestNews removes editor who said Nigerians are a waste of oxygen & flesh
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG