SO SAD! 2 Die In An Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Graphic Pictures)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

A fatal accident involving a family of four happened along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to reports, the accident took place around Conoil Filling Station after Interchange, Shagamu. Two members of the family sadly died instantly while two others are currently unconscious and lying in critical conditions at the hospital.

The victims were returning from vacation when their SUV ran into a moving trailer, a social media user said.



