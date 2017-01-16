So Sad… Dog Bite Kills Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow’s 8-year old Son
Eight-year-old Habibou Barrow, son of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow, is reported to have died on the way to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Manjai, near the Gambian capital, Banjul yesterday. Gambian journalist, Fatu Camara confirmed the incident on Twitter saying “he was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t make it.” President elect #Barrow‘s […]
