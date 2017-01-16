So Sad… Dog Bite Kills Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow’s 8-year old Son

Eight-year-old Habibou Barrow, son of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow, is reported to have died on the way to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Manjai, near the Gambian capital, Banjul yesterday. Gambian journalist, Fatu Camara confirmed the incident on Twitter saying “he was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t make it.” President elect #Barrow‘s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

