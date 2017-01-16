Pages Navigation Menu

So Sad… Dog Bite Kills Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow’s 8-year old Son

Jan 16, 2017

Eight-year-old Habibou Barrow, son of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow, is reported to have died on the way to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Manjai, near the Gambian capital, Banjul yesterday. Gambian journalist, Fatu Camara confirmed the incident on Twitter saying “he was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t make it.” President elect #Barrow‘s […]

