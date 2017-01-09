So Sad! Eight People Killed as Explosions Hit Maiduguri Last Night

Two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked Maiduguri, Borno state capital last night leaving several people dead.

According to a report by Dailytrust , at least 8 people were killed and scores injured after the attack. The bomb blast took place near a popular motor park called Gariki near Muna Park. The two suspected suicide bombers died immediately.

One of the suicide bombers detonated his device . The second attacker was shot dead by soldiers before his explosive device went off.

Police and officials of the Civilian-JTF confirmed the blasts.

Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, wrote on WhatsApp that “preliminary information available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is at the outskirts of town. But details will follow soonest”.

A leader of the Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello, said, “The situation has been put under (control) since last night. They were two suicide bombers, who came around Muna, one of them detonated his self; but no one except him was killed. But the second one was shot dead and the explosives on him later detonated”.

Speaking on the incident, Alhaji Mala, a resident told Daily Trust that ” we lost three people in Kalleri last night to the bombers; they would knocked on the our doors when we open, they quickly grabbed people and detonated IEDs

It would be recalled that on Saturday evening, an Army captain and five soldiers were killed after they were ambushed by suspected Boko Haram militants. in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A military source told our correspondent, “Some of the soldiers have spent over 20 years in active service and the captain was posted recently to the Brigade before the terrorists struck and killed them.”