SO SAD! South Africa based Nigerian Man Dies on New Years Day
A man identified as Onye Mme Mme by friends, who based in South Africa and he arrived Nigeria on Christmas Day died in a fatal accident on New year’s day.
A Facebook user wrote;
The post SO SAD! South Africa based Nigerian Man Dies on New Years Day appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG