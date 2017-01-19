SO SAD! Woman Killed Same Day She was to Travel to the United States

A woman who has yet to be identified was reportedly killed in an early morning auto crash resulting from reckless driving on Thursday in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said that the accident occurred at about 2.30 a.m. around the Stadium Bus Stop in Surulere, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, said in his report that the agency received a distress about 2.30 a.m.

He said, “A distress call was received via the state emergency Number 767/112 on Thursday, 19th January, 2017 at about 2.03 a.m. regarding an accident at Stadium Bus Stop inward Alaka Surulere.

“This prompted the immediate activation of the Agency’s Emergency Response Team to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the agency’s team at the scene revealed that a black Camry car with Federal Capital Territory registration number, KUJ 412 AA ran into s slow moving trailer with registration number EKY 668 XL and loaded with granite.

“The immediate cause of the incident was attributed to reckless driving and speeding by the Camry car driver, who didn’t notice the slow moving truck driving inward Stadium Bus stop.

“He lost control and crashed into the truck.’’

According to Tiamiyu, a passerby who witnessed the accident says the yet to be identified victim, a middle age woman, was billed to travel to the U.S. on Thursday.

However, the driver of the Camry car, who was extricated from the mangled car by the Agency ERT sustained injuries and has been taken to the trauma centre by the Lagos State Ambulance Service officials.

Tiamiyu expressed dismay that officials of the agency who were at the scene for rescue were attacked by youths during the operation.

He warned that the state government would no longer condone unnecessary attacks on its officials while performing their assigned duties. According to him, the Nigeria Police will carry out further investigation on the incident.

The general manager advised motorist to drive within the approved speed limit and observe road traffic signs to prevent casualties on the roads.

NAN