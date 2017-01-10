Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SO TOUCHING! Nigerian man loses his wife after she gave birth to triplets (photos)

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to a Facebook user,  Isibor who shared the sad news, a  Nigerian man lost his wife after she gave birth to triplet.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

he wrote:

‘We must appreciate the women who put their lives on the line just to bear us children. Mothers must be celebrated as long as they live.

A friend of Kola Edokpayi lost his dear wife after she was born of these angels. While we pray that God comforts and the family left behind.

He needs some support to help cater for the needs of these little ones.

Amafe Jessica and Kola Edokpayi can be reached if you want to offer some help.so-touching-nigerian-man-loses-his-wife-after-she-gave-birth-to-triplets-photos-1

The post SO TOUCHING! Nigerian man loses his wife after she gave birth to triplets (photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.