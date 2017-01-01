Soccer: Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cupegal

Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both had returned to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament. Henri Saviet of St. Etienne was also recalled by…

