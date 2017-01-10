Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Feud with Meryl Streep

One of the highlights of the Golden Globes Awards 2017 was Meryl Streep‘s acceptance speech for her Cecil B Demille award. The actress called out US President Elect Donald Trump for imitating a New York Times reporter in 2015. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

