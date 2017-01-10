Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Feud with Meryl Streep
One of the highlights of the Golden Globes Awards 2017 was Meryl Streep‘s acceptance speech for her Cecil B Demille award. The actress called out US President Elect Donald Trump for imitating a New York Times reporter in 2015. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG