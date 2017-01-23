Socratic: You can now dub answers to maths questions thanks to this app

You no longer have to crack your brain when solving a maths problem. Socratic app is here to solve your problems.

Maths textbooks suck especially New General Mathematics for West Africa.

That textbook haunted me in secondary school. I sucked at Maths (still, do) but one of the cool things about that maths textbook was that it had answers for every question in it at the back.

When I was stuck trying to solve an equation or problem I would check the answer at the back, then do what is known as ‘wuru wuru’ to the answer. I would get marks for accuracy but zero for methodology. Those were the bad old days.

Luckily for new students now they wouldn’t have to go through that stress to make sure their faulty process produces the right answer.

There’s a new app that not only shows you the answer but gives you the step by step process on how to come up with the answer.

The app is called Socratic. It is made easy for secondary school students and Maths undergraduates. It is very easy to use and works well with Algebra.

Take a snapshot of the maths equation (you can type the question too) and the app will solve it for you quickly and show you well-detailed steps in solving the maths problem. All you have to do is just copy it in your homework book.

Socratic is not only restricted to maths. It is also good for science, history and other subjects.

When next your annoying maths teacher gives you a hard equation to solve in your homework, just download Socratic to make life easier for you.

