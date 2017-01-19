Sokoto commissioner assures proper implementation of 2017 budget

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, on Thursday promised that the 2017 budget of the ministry would be properly implemented. The Commissioner gave the assurance when the officials of the ministry appeared before the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Governments to defend its 2017 budget proposal. Dan’iya said that…

The post Sokoto commissioner assures proper implementation of 2017 budget appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

