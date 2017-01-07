Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto gets $1.5m health grant from F.G

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Federal Government has provided a $ 1.5million grant to Sokoto State Government under the Saving One Million Lives Programme. The Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Health, Alhaji Almustapha Othman, disclosed this to NAN in Sokoto on Saturday.

