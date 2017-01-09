Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto Government denies disbanding Hisbah Commission

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Tambuwal creates Social Media Unit

The Sokoto State Government has denied report saying the Hisbah Commission has been disbanded. The denial was in response to reports saying it has disbanded the Hisbah Commission due to crisis. News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, had on Sunday quoted the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami as saying the Hisbah Commission has […]

