Sokoto Government denies disbanding Hisbah Commission
The Sokoto State Government has denied report saying the Hisbah Commission has been disbanded. The denial was in response to reports saying it has disbanded the Hisbah Commission due to crisis. News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, had on Sunday quoted the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami as saying the Hisbah Commission has […]
Sokoto Government denies disbanding Hisbah Commission
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG