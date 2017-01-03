Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto Government To Conduct Proficiency Test For Teachers

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the state government will conduct proficiency test for teachers working in public schools. The governor made this known at a meeting with the Chairman of the state’s Committee on Emergency in Education, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu. The governor’s Spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, noted in a statement on Tuesday in …

The post Sokoto Government To Conduct Proficiency Test For Teachers appeared first on Students Nigeria.

