Sokoto Govt. disbands Hisbah Commission

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami says the state government has disbanded the state Hisbah Commission due to crisis in the commission. The commissioner made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Sunday. Katami said that the decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with the leadership of three factions in the commission and the officials of ministries of religious affairs and Justice.

