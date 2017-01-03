Sokoto Govt to conduct proficiency tests for teachers, says Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said state government will conduct proficiency tests for all teachers working in public schools in Sokoto State.

The Governor spoke when he held a meeting with the chairman of the state committee on emergency in education, Professor Risqua Arabu Shehu.

The committee is expected to present report to the government on needs assessment of schools conducted in November last year.

A statement issued by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the tests are aimed at ensuring that the knowledge base of the teachers meet required standards, while their postings match their qualifications.

“The tests will also improve our data base on the number of teachers in public service which will in turn be used to harmonise records available with different agencies and departments of government.

“This is also part of measures taken under the emergency on education initiative to shore up the standards.

“However, this does not mean that those who may fall below the required standard after the tests will be sacked. Alternatively, we will redeploy them to other sectors befitting of their qualifications and expertise. The government will continue to benefit from their services as to the terms of their employments,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

Tambuwal vowed that, his administration will leave no stone unturned in uplifiting the standard of the education sector in the state.

On funding, Tambuwal said his administration is fully committed to adequate funding of the sector, at all levels.

“That is why even in 2017, education retained the highest allocation in our budget. Our thinking is that no amount of money allocated to the education sector is too much and we will not waver in this direction,” he added.