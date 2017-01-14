Sokoto Govt To Spend Over N30m On Mass Wedding

Sokoto State Government would be spending no fewer than N32 million for a mass weeding of 100 couples, Alhaji Mani Katami Maichinko disclosed.

Mani Maichinko, who is the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, made the revelation withi the weekend during the official inauguration of the Committee on Islamic Marriage Mediation.

The commissioner who insisted that the mass wedding arrangement was part of the state government’s effort at assisting the less privileged, added that, beneficiaries of the gesture would be drawn from across the 23 local governments of the state.

While advising members of the Islamic Marriage Mediation Committee to carry out their assignment with the fear of God by been fair to all, Katami noted that, the committee had just two weeks to round up on the assignment.

According to the commissioner, the Committee members consit of representatives of Sultanate Council, Government officials as well as Islamic scholars while Sheikh Aliyu Kofar Rini will chair the committee.

Recall that, Sokoto state is rated high for assisting the less privileged not only in the mass wedding arrangement but also payment of 6500 to indegent persons including people living with disability.

