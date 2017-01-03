Sokoto State Govt To Conduct Proficiency Test For Teachers

The Sokoto State Government has said that it will begin to conduct proficiency test for teachers working in public schools. Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Tuesday while meeting with the Chairman of the state’s Committee on Emergency in Education, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu. In a statement on Tuesday, Malam Imam Imam, Spokesman to the governor noted that the committee …

