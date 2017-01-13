Sokoto to spend N32m for mass wedding

The News Agency of Nigetia reports that the Sokoto State Government on Friday said it had earmarked N32 million for the mass wedding of 100 couples in the state. The State commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani katami, disclosed this at the inauguration of the committee on Islamic Marriage Mediation in Sokoto. He said ‎beneficiaries would be drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

