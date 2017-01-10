Pages Navigation Menu

Solange Knowles covers Interview Magazine | Talks Beyoncé as a Big Sister, Misconceptions about being a Strong Woman & More

Solange Knowles is on the cover of Interview magazine’s new issue, where she’s interviewed by her older sister Beyonce! In the interview, the 30-year-old entertainer had so much to share! See excepts below: On Beyonce as an older sister: BEYONCÉ: And, honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister? SOLANGE: You did a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

