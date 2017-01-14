Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State.

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A very sad moment for the Nigerian Army after losing 2nd Lt. Amajuoritse Jemide.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to multiple reports, 2nd Lt. Amajuoritse Jemide, 32, was killed in active service while discharging his duty in Yobe State. His army convoy was reportedly hit by a bomb and that was how he met his end. May his soul rest in peace. See more photo below + more details:

Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State. 1 Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State.m2 Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State. 3 Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State. 1

The post Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State. appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.