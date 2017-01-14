Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit A Bomb In Yobe State.

A very sad moment for the Nigerian Army after losing 2nd Lt. Amajuoritse Jemide. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share According to multiple reports, 2nd Lt. Amajuoritse Jemide, 32, was killed in active service while discharging his duty in Yobe State. His army convoy was reportedly hit by a bomb and that was how he met his end. May his soul rest in peace. See more photo below + more details:

