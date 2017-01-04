Soldier who specialises in stealing motorcycles arrested

The Police in Lagos State on Wednesday said they have arrested a suspected fake soldier who specialised in stealing motorcycles from different states of the country.

According to the command’s spokesperson, SP Dolapo Badmos, the suspect, name withheld, had been parading himself as a military officer before he was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad acting on a tip-off by the public.

Badmos told newsmen that the operatives went into action upon receiving the intelligence, which eventually led to the arrest of the suspect at about 5 a.m on Wednesday.

“The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretence that he is a military officer.

“His hostile attitude, however, made people not to associate with him.

“When the public suspected his moves, they summoned courage to report to the police”, said Badmos.

She said that the suspect had made a confessional statement during interrogation, naming an accomplice as the receiver of items he stole.

“I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public. I have stolen countless motorcycles with my accomplice helping me to sell them.

“I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime. I rob and sell looted items to him and subsequently, he sells them to some other persons.

“Once I bring the motorcycles to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one”, Badmos quoted the suspect as saying.

She, however, said that the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation, adding that efforts were on to apprehend the receiver and others connected to the crime.

